here are the tips to not risk it

Come avoid domestic accidents caused by electricity? Water and electricity are a deadly cocktail for our lives, so much so that most domestic accidents caused by electric shocks happen right in the bathroom, where water is very present. The first rule therefore is that electricity and water must never come into contact. There is no such thing as zero risk, experts warn.

In this article

EAvoid domestic accidents caused by electricity: why is water so dangerous?

When skin is wet, its ability to resist electricity is reduced. If we are immersed in a bathtub we ourselves become an electrical conductor, with the shocks also passing through vital organs such as the brain and heart. Among other things, when you are electrocuted, your muscles contract involuntarily, imprisoning you in the water. The problem in the bathroom is that it can happen that you have wet feet and this too represents a risk.

The differential switch, what we all commonly call lifesaver, can be an important defense, but it is not always fast enough to allow us not to get shocked. Not all homes have them, by the way. There add n. 46/90 provides that houses built after the date of March 13, 1990 must necessarily be equipped with a differential switch with the coordinated earthing system. As we have just said, it is certainly useful but sometimes it may not be enough.

The most dangerous household appliances

The good rule is therefore to never use an appliance when in contact with water. The most dangerous are those that are plugged directly into electrical outlets, such as most hair dryers or space heaters. You also have to be careful with electric razors or straighteners. If, for example, they were to fall into a sink with water inside, we absolutely must not recover them as it would be natural for us to do. We could be electrocuted. The first thing to always do is unplug the power cord. Particular attention to children.

Differences between those who have a direct connection to the socket and those who have batteries

A slightly different speech for devices that have a battery and therefore do not have direct contact with the electricity grid. You have to lend beware of mobile phones if they are plugged into a plugged in charger lead. Despite being low voltage, experts advise not to risk it. It may rarely happen that there may be a problem. The mobile phone not attached to the charger, even if it fell into the water, would not be a problem.

Eprevent domestic accidents caused by electricity not only in the bathroom

Electrical dangers in the home aren’t limited to the bathroom, however. Always switch off the power when screwing or unscrewing light bulbs. The habit of leaving devices connected to the charger when we are not at home is also wrong. Experts point out that there is a remote possibility that they cause a fire because they overheat. The risk is very low, but it cannot be excluded. We should abandon another habit, that of leaving the chargers plugged in even when we are not using them. In general, everything that heats up must be disconnected when we are not at home.

Read also…