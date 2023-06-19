Partygate, British House of Commons approves Johnson sentence

Listen to the audio version of the article

Green light without surprises from the British House of Commons to the harsh condemnation report drawn up by the bipartisan commission of Westminster called to investigate the accusation against Boris Johnson of having “misled Parliament” as prime minister in relation to Partygate: i.e. the gatherings organized in Downing Street in suspected violation of the anti-Covid restrictions then in force.

The Privileges Committee’s report passed in an ultimately half-empty chamber with the support of all opposition parties and part of the Tory group. However, the current premier Rishi Sunak and many members of the majority are absent.

