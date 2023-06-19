Home » Partygate, British House of Commons approves Johnson sentence
World

Partygate, British House of Commons approves Johnson sentence

by admin
Partygate, British House of Commons approves Johnson sentence

Listen to the audio version of the article

Green light without surprises from the British House of Commons to the harsh condemnation report drawn up by the bipartisan commission of Westminster called to investigate the accusation against Boris Johnson of having “misled Parliament” as prime minister in relation to Partygate: i.e. the gatherings organized in Downing Street in suspected violation of the anti-Covid restrictions then in force.

The Privileges Committee’s report passed in an ultimately half-empty chamber with the support of all opposition parties and part of the Tory group. However, the current premier Rishi Sunak and many members of the majority are absent.

See also  Gas, what can happen to Italy if EU sanctions are triggered against Russia

You may also like

Isola dei Famosi, the winner is Marco Mazzoli

Policeman arrested in America for violent driving |...

Red Star’s announcement after the ABA league penalty...

The major clashes between the Israeli army and...

The LGBTQ+ flag as rubbish, Vox’s shock election...

Kiev confirms the liberation of Piatykhatky south of...

Those at the 105 Zoo decided everything

«Now Scudetto and Champions League»

Elvis, book review by Peter Guralnick (2023)

House of Commons approves Boris Johnson’s Partygate conviction

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy