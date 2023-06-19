Home » New Zealand-Qatar friendly suspended for racism – Football
Sports

New Zealand-Qatar friendly suspended for racism – Football

by admin
New Zealand-Qatar friendly suspended for racism – Football

The football friendly between New Zealand and Qatar underway in Austria was suspended between the first and second half: the New Zealanders, in fact, decided not to return to the field to protest against alleged racial abuse by their opponents. “Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half by a Qatari player. The referee did not intervene, so the team refused to return to the field for the second half,” the New Zealand football federation wrote on social media. .

Qatar manager Carlos Queiroz said “to our surprise the New Zealand captain came in at half-time to inform us they would not be resuming the match”. “Apparently two players on the pitch insulted each other,” Queiroz told Qatari media. “Who started? Who answered? Only the two of them know. There are no witnesses and the referee hasn’t heard. And the benches haven’t heard either. It’s a discussion between two players,” added the Portuguese coach.

Queiroz said he expected FIFA to investigate the incident. “Let’s allow the football authorities to make a decision about what happened,” he concluded. “I think this case will be difficult for FIFA because nobody has heard anything.”

This same Monday and still in Austria another friendly, the one between the U21 of Ireland and that of Kuwait. was suspended after the Irish reported racial abuse against a member of their team.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Casteggio goodbye Landini leaves after the promotion "Something broke"

You may also like

LBA Finals 2023, Game-5 | The report cards...

EURO | A shock for the coach. Courtois...

Ofner celebrates opening win at Challenger in Ilkley

I’m male and you have to call me...

Euro 2024 qualifiers, all the 10 group standings

the Wembanyama madness has already started at Newark...

Ptáčková conjured up progress with the girls. We...

Venus Williams beats Camila Giorgi in thriller at...

Top teams send aces to the Tour of...

The national football team fights again against Palestine....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy