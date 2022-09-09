“Even though I try to look happy and smiling it was a painful experience. Anything you try to do to smile has been a tough experience. It is not just about me, whoever lives in prison becomes another person, even after being released, it is a trauma and it will take a long time to heal ».

Thus, speaking in a video link with the Bologna Unity Day, Patrick Zaki, the Egyptian student of Alma Mater, who after 22 months in prison is still in his country awaiting the end of the trial that sees him accused. «I was lucky because I work in this field», that of human rights, «for a long time, I have heard so many stories. The first few days – he observed referring to the first moments of confinement – were very hard, I am trying to do my best to adapt and work on myself to return the old Patrick. I have always been a defender of human rights and I will continue to be: I have tried to develop adjustment mechanisms to be able to move forward, one of the strongest motivations was to think of being able to return to Bologna, to my colleagues, to look to the future in a positive way. to move forward”.

So, concluded Zaki, “I continue to work on human rights to do research on human rights: I have not lost this passion, prison has not taken it away from me and I will continue to work on human rights, to do research on human rights”.

Therefore, continued the Egyptian student of the Alma Mater, «I chose Bologna because the University of Bologna is a university where human rights are taught, which has always had a great deal of attention to these issues. This is why I chose it. The one on human rights – you concluded – is the work that I feel I believe in: it is my work, it is my life and I will continue to do it whatever happens “.

“This summer was a bit like living on a roller coaster from an emotional point of view. I am a bit disappointed not to be able to resume the master in September. The only dream I had in prison was to return to Bologna and continue my studies as I wanted and hoped for ». The student said again.

«I care a lot in Bologna and I am grateful for the support from everyone in Bologna, and in Italy. And I hope to be there soon. I really care about the city of Bologna and the people who fought for me and I can’t wait to thank them. I have always believed in Italians “In recent months, online,” I took the exams, I fake all the exams of the first year. I am grateful to the teachers, to the people who allowed me to take the exams ». You have concluded.