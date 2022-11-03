Home World Pelosi husband attack: Inventory of online disinformation surrounding US House Speaker’s residence case – BBC News
World

Pelosi husband attack: Inventory of online disinformation surrounding US House Speaker’s residence case – BBC News

by admin
Pelosi husband attack: Inventory of online disinformation surrounding US House Speaker’s residence case – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/1442B/production/_127478928_222917-shutterstock_editorial_nancy_pelosis_husband_attacked_13522239g.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1442B/production/_127478928_222917-shutterstock_editorial_nancy_pelosis_husband_attacked_13522239g.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1442B/production/_127478928_222917-shutterstock_editorial_nancy_pelosis_husband_attacked_13522239g.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1442B/production/_127478928_222917-shutterstock_editorial_nancy_pelosis_husband_attacked_13522239g.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1442B/production/_127478928_222917-shutterstock_editorial_nancy_pelosis_husband_attacked_13522239g.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/1442B/production/_127478928_222917-shutterstock_editorial_nancy_pelosis_husband_attacked_13522239g.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1442B/production/_127478928_222917-shutterstock_editorial_nancy_pelosis_husband_attacked_13522239g.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1442B/production/_127478928_222917-shutterstock_editorial_nancy_pelosis_husband_attacked_13522239g.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1442B/production/_127478928_222917-shutterstock_editorial_nancy_pelosis_husband_attacked_13522239g.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1442B/production/_127478928_222917-shutterstock_editorial_nancy_pelosis_husband_attacked_13522239g.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,EPA

image caption,

San Francisco police and the FBI are investigating the Pelosi home attack at the same time, and have charged the suspects separately.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Nancy Pelosi; Pelosi, Polosi) at her San Francisco (San Francisco) residence as the U.S. midterm elections approachAttacked in the early morning of October 28Pelosi was in the capital Washington at the time, and her 82-year-old husband Paul Pelosi (Paul Pelosi) was injured by the suspect armed with a hammer.

He also faces separate indictments from the FBI for “assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official” and “attempting to kidnap a federal official.”

A few hours after the incident, a series of baseless claims that contradicted the official police announcement of the case emerged in fringe right-wing circles, which were quickly retweeted by Elon Musk, the new helm of Twitter, and several conservative internet celebrities. diffusion. BBC Monitoring’s Shayan Sardarizadeh examines the background and authenticity of some of the rumors.

You may also like

“To you Ukraine, to me the White House”....

The alarm bell is ringing, never forget to...

Berlin, the Italian who organizes raves: “Raves are...

US Supreme Court Bipolar Hearing New York Chinese...

Biden on the attack: “Democracy is at stake...

Bolsonaro surrenders to defeat and calls the protesters:...

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

Denmark, victory for the Social Democrats in the...

Usa, Biden warns: democracy under assault, risk of...

Japan, Tokyo opens to civil union: homosexual couples...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy