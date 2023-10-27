Home » Pensions: towards an agreement on Quota 103 with windows of 6-9 months
Pensions: towards an agreement on Quota 103 with windows of 6-9 months

Quota 103 but with an exit window that varies between public and private: this would be, according to what we learn, the agreement reached by the majority on the formula for early exit for retirement. The requirements of 62 years of age and 41 years of contributions would not change but, once reached, private employees would have to wait 6 months for the check and public employees 9 months.

Quota 103 should also remain in force in 2024, but with limits. For those who meet the requirements, the early pension will be determined with the contribution calculation and “for a maximum gross monthly value not exceeding four times the minimum payment provided for by current legislation, for the monthly advance payments for retirement”.

It would therefore be a maximum of around 2,250 euros considering the minimum pension set by the INPS of just over 563 euros. This is what we read in thefinal draft of the maneuver which is still under development.

