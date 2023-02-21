Home World Perotá Chingó will star in four Spanish dates in April
World

Perotá Chingó will star in four Spanish dates in April

by admin
Perotá Chingó will star in four Spanish dates in April

Perotá Chingó, the duo formed by Julia Ortiz and Lola Aguirre, arrives in London, Berlin, Madrid, Bilbao, Barcelona and Valencia to commemorate their eleventh year on stage. To do this, they have created a show that will cover their entire discography.

Far away are its origins, an acoustic song with a folk air and Latin American roots. During this time, they have published 5 works. Three albums: “Perota Chingó” (13), “Aguas” (17) y “Muta” (19). And two EPS: “Light” (21) y “Estate” (21).

In addition, they have already made their peaks in various shows, where they have shared the stage with artists such as Djavan, Lenine, Chico César, Fernando Cabrera, Joss Stone, Anita Tijoux, Chambao, Juan Campodónico y Natiruts, among others. The group started in South America and Argentina; and then for the rest of the continent, coming to tour Europe. Now, they will arrive in London, Berlin, Madrid, Bilbao, Barcelona and Valencia. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Spanish dates are the following: April 11 (Madrid, Warner Music Station), April 12 (Bilbao, Campos Elíseos Antzokia Theater), April 14 (Barcelona, ​​Palau de la Música Catalana) y April 16 (Valencia, La Rambleta Theater).

See also  The Polish mayor: "No apologies to Salvini, his was a hypocritical gesture"

You may also like

Israel just voted to strip citizenship or residency...

In response to the US-South Korea joint military...

The last hours of Jimmy Carter: serene, with...

China, pig farm in a skyscraper: “Paradise for...

Israel, Netanyahu under siege does not give up...

Zelensky on China’s support for Russia | Info

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 21 February...

Worldly events in special locations

Jovana Đorđević and mini dresses | Entertainment

traffic in chaos after the new earthquake in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy