Perotá Chingó, the duo formed by Julia Ortiz and Lola Aguirre, arrives in London, Berlin, Madrid, Bilbao, Barcelona and Valencia to commemorate their eleventh year on stage. To do this, they have created a show that will cover their entire discography.

Far away are its origins, an acoustic song with a folk air and Latin American roots. During this time, they have published 5 works. Three albums: “Perota Chingó” (13), “Aguas” (17) y “Muta” (19). And two EPS: “Light” (21) y “Estate” (21).

In addition, they have already made their peaks in various shows, where they have shared the stage with artists such as Djavan, Lenine, Chico César, Fernando Cabrera, Joss Stone, Anita Tijoux, Chambao, Juan Campodónico y Natiruts, among others. The group started in South America and Argentina; and then for the rest of the continent, coming to tour Europe. Now, they will arrive in London, Berlin, Madrid, Bilbao, Barcelona and Valencia. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Spanish dates are the following: April 11 (Madrid, Warner Music Station), April 12 (Bilbao, Campos Elíseos Antzokia Theater), April 14 (Barcelona, ​​Palau de la Música Catalana) y April 16 (Valencia, La Rambleta Theater).