Halfway between farce and grotesque comedy, Pedro Castillo’s parable will nevertheless remain written in the history of Peru. For his origins and his inglorious end that he shared, in shame, with his own family. Chosen almost by chance, scrutinizing the web, by two local political leaders who had decided to attempt an assault on power, the almost unknown middle school teacher from the Andean province of Cajamarca, union leader of teachers, finds himself one day summoned by the cat and the fox of Perú Libre, a new Marxist formation.

The offer