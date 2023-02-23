On March 5, a concert will be held in Amaia KZ in Irun in honor of the American musician Mark Lanegan.

One year ago, in February 2022, he left us at the age of fifty-seven. Mark Lanegan, the legendary vocalist and co-founder of Screaming Trees, former member of Queens Of The Stone Age. His music has been a source of inspiration and reference for numerous creators, including the musician breasts. That is why the beratarra has assembled an overwhelming band to celebrate a concert in his honor, made up of the magnificent guitarists Joseba Irazoki and Joseba B Lenoir, and the elegant Iñigo and Igor Telletxea on bass and drums respectively.

Together with this all star band that will pay tribute to the American artist, they will be opening the evening Juarez. The Navarrese band, formed a decade ago, is currently presenting their fifth album “Luna menguante” (Caballito Records, Lunar Discos and Nébula Producciones) live, an album that sustains the pulse of “Between palm trees”, their previous album with which they supported their best moment, and also add more colors to their clear and brilliant sound rainbow. And all this without straying from a recognizable tone based on centrifuging various information that can come and go from border rock to psychedelia or western, to name a few clear ones, managed and always communicated with their own aroma, the one that distinguishes bands with personality.

Mark Lanegan started at Screaming Trees in Washington in the mid-eighties. In a short time he had become one of the most representative and respected voices of the scene that ended up becoming grunge. The band was part of the rock scene in the Pacific Northwest, which also included groups such as Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam, among others.

Screaming Trees released their first album, “Clairvoyance”, in 1986 that allowed them to obtain a contract with the SST Records label. After two more albums on the label, the band moved to the major label Epic Records to release “Uncle Anesthesia” in 1991, which took them one step further in terms of popularity. The band released three more albums, and for a time in the mid-’90s featured Joshua Homme as a touring guitarist.

Lanegan released his solo debut, “The Winding Sheet”, in 1990 through Sub Pop. The album included collaborations with Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic from Nirvan. Lanegan’s albums continued to have notable collaborators, such as PJ Harvey, Joshua Homme, Greg Dulli, Troy Van Leeuwen, and Duff McKagan, who were among the many collaborators on her album. “Bubblegum” (2004).

Starting in 2000, Lanegan also cemented her work with Joshua Homme as a member of Queens Of The Stone Age, first as a backing vocalist for their album “Rated R”. He was more involved in the later “Songs For The Deaf” from 2002, writing songs and singing more vocals. Since then, Lanegan continued to record with Queens Of The Stone Age until “Like Clockwork” 2013. He also worked with Isobel Campbell in various releases; featured in the song “Curse Of The I-5 Corridor” by Neko Case; she worked with Moby and collaborated with The Armed on their “Ultrapop”among many others.

