Home World Pfizer, CEO again refuses the hearing on vaccines in the European Parliament
World

Pfizer, CEO again refuses the hearing on vaccines in the European Parliament

by admin
Pfizer, CEO again refuses the hearing on vaccines in the European Parliament

BRUSSELS. Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, has refused for the second time in a row to appear before the European Parliament for a hearing on the negotiations carried out with the EU Commission for the supply of vaccines. The president of the Eurochamber’s special commission on Covid, Kathleen Van Brempt (S&D), reports this via Twitter. “The European Parliament has the right to obtain full transparency” on contracts and “the failure of the EU Commission and Pfizer” to give answers “shows a lack of interest in the role of the EP and casts an unnecessary shadow on the success of the European vaccine strategy », points out the MEP.

See also  The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in Florida rises to 64, 76 people are still missing

You may also like

We will no longer work on Fridays, the...

FBI director against TikTok: “Concern for national security”

Pope on International Day of Persons with Disabilities:...

Emergency rooms are dealing with an increase in...

Sweden, murdered a Chechen dissident. Suspicions about Kadyrov’s...

Labor revolution in sight: abolish the House of...

Protests in Iran, the warning: “We will hang...

[Hot Topic]What should we do if Jiang is...

Iran, from the hijab in flames to the...

Jiang Zemin’s “Corpse Exposed” Analysis: Inner-Party Struggles May...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy