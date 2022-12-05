BRUSSELS. Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, has refused for the second time in a row to appear before the European Parliament for a hearing on the negotiations carried out with the EU Commission for the supply of vaccines. The president of the Eurochamber’s special commission on Covid, Kathleen Van Brempt (S&D), reports this via Twitter. “The European Parliament has the right to obtain full transparency” on contracts and “the failure of the EU Commission and Pfizer” to give answers “shows a lack of interest in the role of the EP and casts an unnecessary shadow on the success of the European vaccine strategy », points out the MEP.
