Photo from Moscow describing the situation in Russia | Info

A detail spotted by the BBC’s Russian correspondent Steve Rosenberg was a car photographed in Moscow with an interesting inscription on the rear window.

On Sunday, there was almost no sign of the anti-terrorist alert that was put in place on Saturday after Yevgeny Prigozhin launched an uprising in Moscow. Crowds flooded the Russian capital, and a sunny day drew people to cafes. Traffic through the city has returned to normal, and roadblocks and checkpoints have been removedwrites The Guardian.

The “anti-terrorist regime” declared by the Moscow authorities meant limiting freedoms and increasing security.

Hosts on state television stations described the agreement that ended the crisis as a testament to the wisdom of Russian President Vladimir Putin and broadcast footage of Wagner’s troops retreating from Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia.

Residents of that city, interviewed by Russian state television 1, thanked Putin for calming the crisis. A detail noted by the BBC’s Russian correspondent Steve Rosenberg was a car with a white sign on the back window: “What the f*** is going on?”. In the description of the post, Rosenberg wrote that he could not describe the situation better himself.

