Schedule an encounter with nature on vacation

With the start of the mid-year vacation season, many Colombians are looking for a destination to go to to rest.

And many citizens are interested in enjoying the tourist destinations that Colombia offers but have not yet decided.

That is why the National Parks Unit is inviting those undecided to choose one of the 23 parks open to ecotourism this season, to make this season the best of the year.

In addition, they invite them to discover the natural attractions of the country and take care of them.

Mountains, rivers, trails, caves, beaches, moors are among the natural attractions that await the visitor in the National Natural Parks of Colombia.

A new holiday season is coming, and that is why the entity invites Colombians and foreigners to enjoy this time surrounded by the beauty of nature.

It is an opportunity to get to know and learn to take care of what belongs to us, and thus understand how we can join in peace with nature.

“You take better care of yourself when you know yourself, and you love yourself deeply when you understand the vulnerability of ecosystems. That is why we invite Colombians and foreigners to discover the natural wealth represented in our national parks. It is the moment to know and care”, is the invitation of our director Luisz Olmedo Martínez.

Hiking, snorkeling, bird watching, caving, mountaineering or taking a breath in the middle of nature, are some of the activities that you can experience in the 23 national parks open to ecotourism to admire the flora, fauna and ecosystems of our country. the second most biodiverse in the world.

In this season, 23 natural parks that can be visited with friends and family on these vacations are open to those who want to visit them.

In the pacific

In the Pacific region, the natural national parks of: Gorgona, Uramba Bahía Málaga, Farallones de Cali, Utría, Tatamá and the Malpelo Fauna and Flora Sanctuary are open and waiting for visitors.

Gorgona Island is located 24 nautical miles from the mouth of the Guapi River.

There you can do whale watching on land, bird watching, diving and snorkelling, land hiking, nautical tourism (nautical activities), research and environmental education.

Uramba Bay Málaga, under the jurisdiction of the municipality of Buenaventura, can be accessed by land or air

Among its activities are bird watching, hiking and whale watching.

Farallones de Cali, located in Cali, Jamundí, Dagua and Buenaventura for those who like hiking and trekking, bird watching, fauna and flora, research and environmental education.

Tatamá is located in the departments of Chocó, Risaralda and Valle del Cauca, its access is by land and it is one of the most virgin areas and least intervened by humans, there you can do interpretation activities of the natural and cultural heritage of the area, hiking and trekking, bird watching.

The island of Malpelo is located in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and access is only by sea, the activities have to do with specialized diving, observation of marine fauna and wild flora, research and environmental education.

the other parks

In the Caribbean region they are open: Tayrona, Old Providence McBean Lagoon, Rosario and San Bernardo Corals, Macuira, Los Flamencos and Los Colorados Fauna and Flora Sanctuaries and Salamanca Island.

In the Orinoquía: La Macarena, El Tuparro, Tinigua, Chingaza (Laguna de Siecha enabled trails, Plantas del Camino and Suasie).

In the Andean region: Cocuy, Cuevas de los Guacharos, Los Estoraques Unique Natural Area, and the Sanctuaries of Fauna and Flora Galerass and Otún Quimbaya.

In the Amazon is the Amacayacu National Natural Park.

