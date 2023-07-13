Home » Photos from the NATO meeting in Lithuania
World

Photos from the NATO meeting in Lithuania

by admin
Photos from the NATO meeting in Lithuania

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a meeting of NATO, the military alliance that includes a large part of Western countries, was held in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. The meeting was attended by the presidents or prime ministers of 31 member states, as well as those of Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and Ukraine, which are not part of the alliance. The issue that was most discussed was the possibility for Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia more than a year ago, to join the alliance. At the meeting the general atmosphere appeared rather jovial, and many photos portray the leaders in very friendly attitudes to each other while laughing together.

No concrete progress was made at the meeting on Ukraine’s entry, as was the case for Sweden: after declaring himself against it for more than a year, the Turkish president confirmed that he would support membership. It was the last major obstacle preventing Sweden from joining the alliance.

See also  Ukrainian ambassador says Germany is "responsible for the deaths of many Ukrainians" - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Sweden, after the Koran it will now be...

Here is the first photo of Prigozhin after...

Rome, official Kristensen: ‘Proud to join this club’

Norwegian Citizen Expelled from Colombia After Assaulting Airport...

Low Festival shares the schedules of this edition

New funky stage at the Fresh Wave festival...

Diet of Novak Djokovic | Magazine

the report of the afternoon session

Stalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague shoots...

WHY IS THE KEY IN BIH? Is there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy