On the occasion of Father’s Day (19/3) and of the World Wood Day (20/3), lands at Napoli the tour organized by Rainbow in the main Italian museums. A unique event dedicated to childhood, to immerse yourself in the magical atmosphere of the most loved fairy tale, meet the protagonists of the series and learn by playing.

The tour will start right from Naples, with a double appointment at Città della Scienza, Saturday 18 and Sunday March 19. Children will be able to experience an unforgettable weekend and get to know the universe of the most beloved puppet on the small screen up close, who will be present together with his inseparable adventure companion Freeda.

Many surprises await the participants: themed workshops and recreational and playful activities, such as the Pinocchio treasure hunt organized for Father’s Day, the Bottega delle Meraviglie with many wooden toys to be discovered; but also interactive workshops e moments dedicated to creativity that will allow children to experiment with the construction of a game, highlighting their value and the importance of playing, to have fun with their friends and enrich themselves with new knowledge and experiences. Then there will be the inevitable Meet & Greet with the beloved protagonists of the TV series, Pinocchio and the pirate Freeda, to greet them live and take pictures to take home as a souvenir of an unforgettable encounter. Finally, it will be possible to actively participate in the solidarity initiative “Suspended Toy“, promoted by Acetoyswhich invites the little ones to bring a new toy of their choice to give to less fortunate children.

The activities and workshops dedicated to the whole family and children aged 3 to 10 will be:

“Eyes on Pinocchio’s treasure”: a treasure hunt organized by Freeda on Father’s Day. Pinocchio doesn’t know what to give his dad, and the pirate tries to prepare a treasure hunt just like he would have prepared it… or almost! (departure from Sala Sol Lewitt at 11.30 and 15.30, for the whole family but for a maximum of 20 participants).

“Let’s build Pinocchio and Freeda together?”: Pinocchio would belong by type to puppets, rather than puppets. Puppets are puppets, made of wood or papier-mâché, operated from above by means of wires on the stage of special theatres. In this workshop, children can learn to build a Pinocchio or Freeda puppet together with their parents, having fun putting it into action! (at 10.30, 12.00, 13.15, 15.00, 16.15 in the Sala Grande of Corporea IV floor, for a maximum of 20 children aged 7 to 10, and for a duration of 45 minutes).

“Pixel Art and Pinocchio Coding”: which character in the story of Pinocchio hides behind an algorithm? An interactive workshop for children aged 10 to 13. Starting from a code that will be assigned, and through the use of tweezers and beads, it will be possible to create the image in pixel art (at 11.00; 12.30; 15.30, at the Outside Open Lab, for a maximum of 20 participants).

“Dear Dad…”: Also this workshop was created on the occasion of Father’s Day. Children can create a Pinocchio or Freeda themed bookmark, complete it with a good intention and give it to their dad! And be careful to keep your promises and don’t take Pinocchio as an example! (the whole family can participate, at Corporea Laboratory 1 on the ground floor).

“In the Mouth of the Shark”: an interactive workshop, which invites children to create the shark of the series, which opens and closes its mouth on command, between wooden clothespins and cardboard shapes (at 10.30, 12.00, 13.15, 15.00, 16.15 in the Sala Piccola of Corporea IV Floor, for a maximum of 20 children aged 3 to 6, and for a duration of 45 minutes).

“The Shop of Wonders”: is a small interactive exhibition of wooden exhibits that allows you to stimulate the development of manual skills and discovery… to play while having fun together! (for the whole family, at 10.30, 12.30, 13.30, 14.30, 15.30, in Sala Sol Lewitt).

“Meet&Greet con Pinocchio e Freeda“: the inevitable meeting with Pinocchio and the pirate Freeda, the protagonists of the beloved series, will be held at 11.30; 12.45; 14.00; 15.45 in the Great Hall of Corporea IV floor. The meeting will last 30 minutes, for a greeting, a photo and a souvenir to take home!

Pinocchio and Friends, the cartoon signed Rainbow and made in collaboration with Rai Ragazzi, is a hilarious and original adaptation of one of the most famous fairy tales of all time which, thanks to the imagination of Iginio Straffi, is reborn in its essence as a story full of values ​​such as friendship, sharing, inclusion, and speaks to children with a carefree style, encouraging them to follow their dreams with colourful, adventurous and twist-filled stories set in today’s Tuscany. The result is an innovative series, which maintains the DNA of the fairy tale with its classic characters but proposes them in a captivating way, drawing children, season after season, into a world of gags, discoveries and magic.