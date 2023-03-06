Able to bring comfort and coziness, the use of wood in the decoration gained space in different environments of the house. In addition to the ease of composition with other materials, colors and textures, wood brings many benefits, including increased thermal and acoustic insulation, proximity to nature, and resistance and durability.

Models with a natural finish, such as the pine woodare a great option for those who want to include this style at home, with more accessibility.

Living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens and even bathrooms already have options for using this material, whether in furniture or decorative objects.

For those who want to test this material in home decor, the suggestion is to start with small decorative and functional objects. Once you are more used to it, move on to furniture that is heavier and larger, which will be the center of the decoration of the environment.

@ateliecasagrande stools are a great option for those who want to explore creativity with natural wood. This is because this piece of furniture has several functionalities, and can be used in indoor living environments, or even as a side table.

In addition to being functional and resistant, they combine very well with different colors and textures.

The support hanger, a launch by Tramontina, can be a good option for those who want to adapt wood to the home’s environments. Ideal for different spaces and functions, it contains three rods, which support up to 2 kg each, and can be used to hang utensils, accessories or clothing. Easy to install, the main concept of the product is compactness, as it can be closed, taking up even less space.

Another launch by the brand in wood with a natural finish is the vase holder. Versatile and resistant, it can be used in the office as a cachepot for the work table, in the kitchen as a mini vegetable garden and in the living room as a planter.

For those who want to highlight the wood in the decoration, making it a protagonist in the environment, the suggestion is the @ateliecasagrande. They can have decorative objects in the entrance hall, as an aid in the kitchen, depositing spices and utensils, or even as a mini library at home, ideal for different needs.

Betting on wood in decoration is betting on a style that is here to stay. In addition to all the benefits, it is a timeless material that, using creativity, can be used in different ways, in different environments.