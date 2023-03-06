Home World Pinus wood gains prominence in decoration – MONDO MODA
World

Pinus wood gains prominence in decoration – MONDO MODA

by admin
Pinus wood gains prominence in decoration – MONDO MODA

Able to bring comfort and coziness, the use of wood in the decoration gained space in different environments of the house. In addition to the ease of composition with other materials, colors and textures, wood brings many benefits, including increased thermal and acoustic insulation, proximity to nature, and resistance and durability.
Models with a natural finish, such as the pine woodare a great option for those who want to include this style at home, with more accessibility.

Living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens and even bathrooms already have options for using this material, whether in furniture or decorative objects.
For those who want to test this material in home decor, the suggestion is to start with small decorative and functional objects. Once you are more used to it, move on to furniture that is heavier and larger, which will be the center of the decoration of the environment.

Volppi Bank Ateliê Casagrande @ MONDO MODA

@ateliecasagrande stools are a great option for those who want to explore creativity with natural wood. This is because this piece of furniture has several functionalities, and can be used in indoor living environments, or even as a side table.

Ateliê Casagrande Stool @ Tácito Carvalho e Silva

In addition to being functional and resistant, they combine very well with different colors and textures.

Support hanger @ Tramontina

The support hanger, a launch by Tramontina, can be a good option for those who want to adapt wood to the home’s environments. Ideal for different spaces and functions, it contains three rods, which support up to 2 kg each, and can be used to hang utensils, accessories or clothing. Easy to install, the main concept of the product is compactness, as it can be closed, taking up even less space.

The pot holder can be used in various environments and supports up to 22 kg @ Tramontina Disclosure

Another launch by the brand in wood with a natural finish is the vase holder. Versatile and resistant, it can be used in the office as a cachepot for the work table, in the kitchen as a mini vegetable garden and in the living room as a planter.

Atelier Casagrande Dark bookcase with two boxes @ MONDO MODA

For those who want to highlight the wood in the decoration, making it a protagonist in the environment, the suggestion is the @ateliecasagrande. They can have decorative objects in the entrance hall, as an aid in the kitchen, depositing spices and utensils, or even as a mini library at home, ideal for different needs.

Atelier Casagrande Luminaire Cachorrinho @ MONDO MODA

Betting on wood in decoration is betting on a style that is here to stay. In addition to all the benefits, it is a timeless material that, using creativity, can be used in different ways, in different environments.

See also  Earthquake Turkey and Syria, a 12-year-old extracted alive after 182 hours under the rubble. The victims are over 41 thousand

You may also like

Svetlana Tikhanovskaja sentenced to 15 years in Belarus

Nemanja Vidić program for the president of FSS...

Nada Topčagić asked for brandy instead of anesthesia...

Messina Denaro, new search in the house of...

Vatican State Council’s first female undersecretary: discerning hopeful...

Palermo towards Cittadella, Sala and Graves are back...

21st edition of Expo Revestir takes place on...

Eyewitness to train derailment in Ohio: Metal fragments...

Elektra Elite attacked | Fun

Neymar suffered a serious injury and ended the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy