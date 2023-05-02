Plagiarism accusation, new hearing for Ed Sheeran- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Ed Sheeran has arrived at the Manhattan courthouse for the new hearing of the trial in which he is accused of plagiarism. The British singer-songwriter allegedly copied his song ‘Thinking Out Loud’ from Marvin Gaye’s soul classic ‘Let’s Get It On’. The lawsuit was filed by the heirs of Ed Townsend, co-producer of the 1973 success of the great American singer-songwriter, who tragically died the day before his 45th birthday, April 1, 1984, killed by two gunshots to the chest fired by his father at the height of a quarrel. Townsend’s daughter, Kathryn Griffin Townsend, told reporters she hoped for “win”. When she was asked what she meant, she said it would mean: “That intellectual property will now be respected. And that doing the right thing is always the best thing.” (LaPresse)