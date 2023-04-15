Home » planes on fire, fear among passengers – Corriere TV
World

by admin
Images from Khartoum international airport, where some planes were set on fire

Armed paramilitaries enter Khartoum airport in Sudan and take control of the facility: this is one of the actions reported on the morning of 15 April.
Clashes are reported in the capital between the official Sudanese army and General Hemedti’s rapid support forces (RSF). The army “launched a carpet attack with all types of heavy and light weapons”. Heavy weapons have been used and tanks circulate in the streets, while military aircraft are bombing sensitive targets

April 15, 2023 – Updated April 15, 2023, 2:44 pm

