Home World Playback Maracas, harder and darker than ever on “Acid”
World

Playback Maracas, harder and darker than ever on “Acid”

by admin
Playback Maracas, harder and darker than ever on “Acid”

the catalan trio Playback Maracas premieres “Acid”, the first preview of what will be his next full-length. A song in which they show us that they are exploring new sounds and in which they mix dark and heartbreaking rhythms.

As usual, Playback Maracan combines synthesizers, acoustic drums and sax to immerse us in an authentic Berlin club, without a doubt one of the most robust pieces in their repertoire.

Playback Maracas son Alex Perez, Eloi Martinez y Julian Alvarez. After two years without publishing new material, the group has dedicated itself to creating its own studio in which to continue producing its songs and other artists. Now they are back on stage with new music from the Oso Polita label. Previously, they had released their debut album “Playback Maracas & The Electronic Moon Orchestra”a record that managed to conquer festivals such as Sónar, Primavera Sound, Vida, BAM, Tomavistas and Eurosonic, among others.

Last October, the Catalans also presented “Nueva Túnez”, a song that combines electronic music with jungle soundscapes and danceable parts plus techno. Accompanied by a video clip recorded in a single take, they make us travel through different episodes and moods, with a balance between transcendentality and festivity.

See also  Trudeau’s new term is difficult for early elections

You may also like

Ben Gvir’s war on Jerusalem has begun –...

Pnrr, one more month to approve the third...

Usa, former president Jimmy Carter transferred from hospital...

Jimmy Carter dying. The former US president will...

Inter Udinese Serie A 23rd round | Sport

“Happy to be back on the field and...

Manifesto-appeal for a reform of the electoral system...

Inter-Udinese | Walace: “We need to raise attention...

Accommodation and hotels in Croatia have become more...

the explosion in a wood, 50 meters from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy