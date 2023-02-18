the catalan trio Playback Maracas premieres “Acid”, the first preview of what will be his next full-length. A song in which they show us that they are exploring new sounds and in which they mix dark and heartbreaking rhythms.

As usual, Playback Maracan combines synthesizers, acoustic drums and sax to immerse us in an authentic Berlin club, without a doubt one of the most robust pieces in their repertoire.

Playback Maracas son Alex Perez, Eloi Martinez y Julian Alvarez. After two years without publishing new material, the group has dedicated itself to creating its own studio in which to continue producing its songs and other artists. Now they are back on stage with new music from the Oso Polita label. Previously, they had released their debut album “Playback Maracas & The Electronic Moon Orchestra”a record that managed to conquer festivals such as Sónar, Primavera Sound, Vida, BAM, Tomavistas and Eurosonic, among others.

Last October, the Catalans also presented “Nueva Túnez”, a song that combines electronic music with jungle soundscapes and danceable parts plus techno. Accompanied by a video clip recorded in a single take, they make us travel through different episodes and moods, with a balance between transcendentality and festivity.