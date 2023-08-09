Plot for sale where there is a monument to 12 babies in Banja Luka Info

“Autoprevoz” Banjaluka has published an advertisement for the sale of rights to the Company’s immovable properties through the collection of written offers.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

As Nezavisne novine found out, the plots in question are owned by this company, and the city has been using them for years.

These are the plots on which the 12 Babies Monument was built, as well as the part on which Vidovdanska Street, the Gallery building and several other plots owned by this company were built.

According to this company, they will inform the city of Banjaluka that they have put these plots up for sale in order to solve this perennial problem as soon as possible.

“We are ready to sell these plots at a significantly lower price, and to finally solve this problem,” statements from this company.

Namely, 15 real estates with an area of ​​1 to 10,633 square meters were advertised for sale. Real estate rights are sold as a package and cannot be purchased separately, and all legal and natural persons who submit an offer and pay a deposit for the seriousness of the offer of 50,000 KM have the right to participate. Offers in a sealed envelope can be sent until August 15.

(Nezavisne novine/MONDO)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

