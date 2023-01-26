The Pope has appointed Archbishop Penacchio as the new director of the Pontifical Academy of Diplomacy. Before his appointment, he was the Holy See’s Ambassador to Poland and has served in the Holy See’s diplomatic circle since the 1970s.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Salvatore Pennacchio as the new director of the Pontifical Academy of Diplomacy on January 25. Before his appointment, he was the Nuncio of the Holy See to Poland. On January 23, the Pope accepted the request of Archbishop Joseph Marino to resign as president of the Pontifical Academy of Diplomacy. Archbishop Mario has taken advantage of Article 20 of the Regulations on Delegations of the Holy See, which allows Nuncios of the Holy See to apply for early retirement when they reach the age of 70. Archbishop Marino was born in Birmingham, USA in 1953 and turned 70 on January 23 this year.

The Pontifical Academy of Diplomacy is responsible for training priests who will serve in the Holy See’s diplomatic circles, the Holy See’s embassies in various countries and the Holy See’s State Council.

The new director of the Pontifical Academy of Diplomacy, Penacchio, is an Italian who was ordained a priest in 1976. After studying at the Pontifical Academy of Diplomacy and obtaining a Doctor of Philosophy degree, he entered the Holy See diplomatic circle in April 1979 and served in the Holy See Embassies in Panama, Ethiopia, Australia, Turkey, Egypt, Yugoslavia and Ireland.

In November 1998, Pope John Paul II appointed Penacchio as the Holy See’s ambassador to Rwanda and promoted him to the position of archbishop. In September 2003 he was appointed Apostolic Nuncio to Cambodia, Singapore and Thailand, and Apostolic Representative to Brunei, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar. In May 2010, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Archbishop Pennakio as Nuncio to India, and since that year also to Nepal. Pope Francis appointed him Apostolic Nuncio to Poland in 2016; he held that post until this year’s new appointment.

