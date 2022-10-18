Pope Francis received regular Cistercians at the Vatican and encouraged them to live out greater poverty, both spiritual and material, as handy tools in God’s hands.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received the members attending the regular Cistercian congregation at the Vatican on October 17, encouraging them to follow Jesus in their journey of faith, “to be with him, to obey him and to do his will” . During this journey, the Pope noted, each person lives in community together in his own way, in a unique and unrepeatable experience, just like the 12 apostles, who are always with Jesus and walk with him. “They did not choose, but were chosen by God,” the Pope stressed. “Because of their differences, weakness and pride, it is not always easy to live in harmony.”

The Pope pointed out that we, too, can have challenges in community life. At the same time, our joy in this community life never ceases to amaze us, though imperfect and different from one another, we are called together to walk together on the path of following the Lord.

The Pope explained that a “regular Cistercian” is one who opens his heart, goes out to meet others, and converts constantly, explaining the name of the order, “Ordinary”. This also applies to groups, not to stick to the rules, but to be a “going out, hospitable and evangelizing” group. This approach also demonstrates the power of the Holy Spirit, who bestows “all kinds of great gifts and ways of life like a huge ‘symphony'”. It requires us to walk together, to be in the same heart of the church, which is love.

The Pope went on to say that there is no communion without conversion, and therefore conversion, both individually and collectively, must be the fruit of the cross of Christ and the action of the Holy Spirit.

Pope lauds the diversity of regular Cistercians. Today, the experience of encountering diversity is a sign of the times, the Pope said, and in the contemplative life, the testimony of the Cistercians has contributed a lot, and they have also deepened the diversity of their inner life, prayer and spiritual dialogue. experience and contribute a lot. Thus, this evangelized “symphony” is enriched with deeper and more creative resonances.

The Pope concluded his speech by encouraging regular Cistercians to live out greater poverty, both spiritually and materially, in order to be more useful to the Lord. Finally, the Pope invites them to continue their work in the wider apostolic service, always with a lively hope.

