Pope Francis: Dialogue between Jews and Christians must continue

Pope Francis: Dialogue between Jews and Christians must continue – Vatican News

Pope Francis met with members of the French Jewish-Christian Friendship Association on December 12, urging them to persevere in their journey together and not back down even if worrisome anti-Semitism resurfaces.

(Vatican News Network)On the occasion of commemorating the 75th anniversary of the French Jewish-Christian Friendship Association, Pope Francis received the members of the association in the Vatican on the morning of December 12, encouraging them to “persist on the path of dialogue, fraternity and joint initiative”.

“Because this beautiful work, which includes making connections, is fragile and always needs to be retooled and strengthened, especially in these hostile times, when attitudes of closure and rejection of others are increasingly common, it is worrying,” the Pope said. Anti-Semitism is back, especially in Europe, as is violence against Christians.”

The Pope mentions the figure of Jules Isaac, the founder of the association, who played a leading role in the process of re-approaching Jews and Christians after the “tragic Second World War” role” and was a strong supporter of the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on the Church’s Attitude towards Non-Christian Religions (Nostra Aetate). The pope thanked the association for its contribution in helping Jews and Christians “increase mutual knowledge, mutual understanding, respect and friendship”.

“I thank you for seventy years of tireless work that has been carried out,” the Pope said. “It has helped in a big way for Jews and Christians to rediscover that we are brothers, children of the same Father, who are ‘being Wait for the day, known only to the Lord, when all peoples will call on the Lord with one voice and unite in his service’ (cf. Sol. , No. 4).”

Finally, the Pope pledged his support for the various initiatives of the French Association for Jewish-Christian Friendship and “all those who work for a deeper fraternity, Jewish and Christian”.

