Pope Francis Encourages Promotion of Relationship Between Marriage and Pastoral Vocation

Pope Francis Encourages Efforts to Promote Relationship Between Marriage and Pastoral Vocation
On the morning of September 9, Pope Francis met with members of the Italian Couples’ Conference in the Paul VI Hall, where he emphasized the importance of promoting the relationship between the vocation of marriage and the pastoral vocation. The Pope highlighted the significance of the Sacraments of Matrimony and Holy Orders in transcending the “swamp of individualism” and fulfilling the mission of evangelization.
The Italian Family Promotion Association, known as “Conversation for Couples,” is currently celebrating its 45th anniversary. Approximately 1,200 members of the association gathered to reflect on the theme “We are the dream of God” and listen to Pope Francis’s words in the Paul VI Hall. During his speech, the Pope stressed that marriage and holy orders are separate and distinct sacraments but also complementary to each other. He encouraged the promotion of communication between couples and pastors, a much-needed exchange in today’s society.
The association has long been working towards shedding light on the relationship between marriage and holy orders. The Pope encouraged its members to delve deeper into their own charism, emphasizing that faith is primarily an experience of relationship and encounter. He noted that the two sacraments interpret the spousal relationship differently but complementarily. Marriage represents the complete, sole, and indivisible consecration of the couple, whereas the priest’s consecration is to the life of the Church. Both symbolize God’s marital love for humanity.
In his address, Pope Francis highlighted God’s dream of uniting humanity in love and communion, allowing individuals to discover their identity as children of God and the beauty of brotherhood. The Pope expressed that Jesus prayed fervently for this dream to be realized. He sent us to proclaim, in the ways of the world, that the creation of a new humanity is based on fraternity, which is the fruit of charity rather than selfishness. The Pope acknowledged the association’s valuable contribution to the realization of God’s dream through their service to the Church and society, as they accompany couples and priests.
The Pope stressed the importance of learning the art of relationship and communion together for couples and pastors. In an age where individualism often takes precedence over love, Pope Francis urged them to reach the glorious heights of love and avoid the swamps of individualism.
He concluded his speech by stating that the Church is called to foster reciprocal support and cooperation between grace, charism, and pastoral ministry. The communication between couples and pastors, according to the Pope, is crucial for the evangelical action that is desperately needed in our society. He emphasized the significance of human relationships and the beauty they bring, as they reflect God’s love for all creation.
The Italian Couples’ Conference is a branch of the International Couples’ Conference, which promotes dialogue between couples through weekend events in over 90 countries. The conference originated from the proposal made by Father Gabriel Calvo in Spain in 1961 and further developed after his meeting with Father Chuck Gallagher in the United States in 1967. This led to the establishment of the International Couples Forum.
For more information, visit www.vaticannews.cn.