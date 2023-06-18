Home » Pope Francis has opened the Vatican archives to shed light on the Argentine dictatorship
by admin
Pope francesco opened the Vatican archives related to the years of the Argentine dictatorship in advance to allow a group of scholars to investigate in a documented way the lights and shadows of the relationship between the Catholic Church and the military regime that ruled his country from 1976 to 1983.

The fruit of five years of work are three voluminous books, to be released in Argentina in recent months, and now presented in the Vatican.

