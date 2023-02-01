Home World Pope Francis in Congo celebrates mass in Kinshasa
World

Pope Francis in Congo celebrates mass in Kinshasa

by admin

KINSHASA – Over a million faithful attended Pope Francis’ outdoor mass in Kinshasa with songs, rhythmic dances, flamboyant attire. Since dawn, thousands of people have begun to flock to the Ndolo airport area, a secondary airport in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, under the vigorous control of the army and the police. Arrived around 8.30

See also  Vucic claims that Cypriot Airlines was threatened with bombs because of refusing to cut off flights to Russia. Ukraine denies participation jqknews

You may also like

The dodo could come back to life thanks...

Germany, looks for the double on Instagram and...

Pope: End economic colonialism and build a peaceful...

In France, more children per woman: the boost...

Germany, looks for a lookalike on Instagram and...

Pope prays for victims of crossing Sahara on...

EU presents industrial plan, state aid and sovereign...

What are the GLSDBs, the new bombs arriving...

Nikki Haley for president: will announce the race...

Moscow, an American woman walks a calf on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy