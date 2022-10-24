Home World Pope Francis registers for World Youth Day in Lisbon – Vatican News
World

Pope Francis registers for World Youth Day in Lisbon – Vatican News

by admin
Pope Francis registers for World Youth Day in Lisbon – Vatican News

The Pope signed up for World Youth Day in Lisbon in August 2023 during the Angelus prayer on October 23. The Pope encouraged young people from all over the world to sign up for this global event of faith.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis on October 23, at the end of the Angelus prayer, assisted by two Portuguese university students studying in Rome, registered on a tablet for the World Youth Day in Lisbon in August 2023, Be the first pilgrim to officially sign up for WYD events. The Pope encouraged young people everywhere to sign up for this global event of faith.

The Pope said that after a long period of time, especially affected by the epidemic, “we will rediscover the joy of fraternal embrace between different peoples and generations, which is very much needed for us”.

Not long ago, the Pope issued a message for the World Youth Day in Lisbon in 2023, urging young people to step up in the footsteps of Our Lady, get up and quickly serve others and dedicate our lives to Jesus.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  The White House: One of Biden's assistants tested positive for the new crown and traveled to Europe together before | White House | Biden | Europe_ Sina News

You may also like

Korean Air flight overruns runway in heavy rain

Pope prays for peace in Ethiopia, for flood...

The richest ever and the first non-white: who...

2023 Fjallraven Polar calls out to the curious

Boris Johnson: Running for Tory leader again ‘not...

Two Koreas, after the fire exchange with Pyongyang...

Putin is the first to congratulate Xi on...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: UN and Aiea verify...

The Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment stated...

Singapore minister responds to the rich: The country...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy