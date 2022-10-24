The Pope signed up for World Youth Day in Lisbon in August 2023 during the Angelus prayer on October 23. The Pope encouraged young people from all over the world to sign up for this global event of faith.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis on October 23, at the end of the Angelus prayer, assisted by two Portuguese university students studying in Rome, registered on a tablet for the World Youth Day in Lisbon in August 2023, Be the first pilgrim to officially sign up for WYD events. The Pope encouraged young people everywhere to sign up for this global event of faith.

The Pope said that after a long period of time, especially affected by the epidemic, “we will rediscover the joy of fraternal embrace between different peoples and generations, which is very much needed for us”.

Not long ago, the Pope issued a message for the World Youth Day in Lisbon in 2023, urging young people to step up in the footsteps of Our Lady, get up and quickly serve others and dedicate our lives to Jesus.

