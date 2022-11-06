ON BOARD THE PAPAL FLIGHT FROM MANAMA TO ROME – Credit opening of Papa a Giorgia Meloni: on the return flight from BahrainFrancesco, conversing with the journalists in tow, wished “the best” to the new government, hoping that “it can bring Italy forward” and hoping that it will not fall quickly due to the political fibrillations that have marked the fate of governments in the recent history of the country (“Let’s stop with these jokes!”).