Pope Francis to Participate in 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon: Over 330,000 Young People Signed Up

Lisbon is preparing to welcome Pope Francis as he gears up for his 42nd international trip to participate in the 37th World Youth Day. The event, which will take place from August 2 to 6, has already garnered massive interest, with over 330,000 young people from 200 different countries signing up to participate.

The Holy See Press Office’s Director, Bruni, recently briefed the media on the details of the event, highlighting its significance as the first World Youth Day post-coronavirus. Originally scheduled for 2022, the celebration was postponed due to the ongoing global health emergency.

With 20,000 volunteers coming from 150 countries, more than 700 bishops and 20 cardinals will lead young people through catechesis on the theme of “Arise.” Bruni emphasized that the gatherings would provide an opportunity for participants to engage in meaningful conversations and walk together.

Pope Francis follows in the footsteps of his predecessors, with three popes having previously visited Portugal and the famous Fatima site. Known as a place where the world‘s suffering is entrusted to the Virgin Mary, Fatima holds significant importance for the Catholic Church. Pope Paul VI described prayer as the channel for peace, emphasizing its importance as both a divine gift and a result of human collaboration.

Pope John Paul II’s connection to Fatima was particularly strong, having visited the country four times. His experiences at the site played a significant role in shaping his papacy. Pope Benedict XVI also visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima on the tenth anniversary of Pope Francis and Jacinda’s beatification, highlighting the continued relevance and vitality of their message.

As the World Youth Day focuses on peace, it remains unclear whether Pope Francis will meet with Russian and Ukrainian youths. Additionally, when asked about a potential meeting between the Pope and victims of pedophilia, the Vatican spokesman emphasized the Pope’s well-known sensitivity and attention to the issue. If such meetings were to take place, they would be conducted confidentially, prioritizing the healing process of the victims.

During his visit, Pope Francis is slated to deliver a total of 11 public speeches, including two homilies and nine speeches, with only the first one delivered in Italian. The remaining speeches will be given in Spanish, the Pope’s preferred language, allowing him to connect with a larger audience.

