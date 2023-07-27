Home » Recharging electric cars, the anti-Tesla alliance is born
Recharging electric cars, the anti-Tesla alliance is born

Seven major automakers join forces to build a charging network, a sort of alternative circuit to Tesla, in North America. BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group and Stellantis.

They will create a new joint venture to build an unprecedented charging network that will significantly expand access to high-power refueling services. The goal is to install at least 30,000 high-power recharging points in urban and motorway areas to ensure customers can refuel their vehicle when and where they want.

With generational investments in public charging underway at the federal and state levels, the joint venture will leverage public and private funds to accelerate the rollout of high-power charging.

The new charging stations will be accessible to all battery electric vehicles from any automaker using Combined Charging System (CCS) or North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors and are expected to meet or exceed the spirit and requirements of the program US National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI). The joint venture aims to become the leading network of reliable, high-power charging stations in North America

The opening of the first charging stations is scheduled for summer 2024 in the United States and later in Canada. Each area will be equipped with high-power DC multiple chargers, thus making long-distance travel much easier for customers. In line with the sustainable corporate strategies of all seven automakers, the joint venture aims to feed the charging network exclusively with renewable energy.

A general rehearsal of what the automakers themselves could do in Europe?

