On the day when many people reunite to celebrate the Lunar New Year, Pope Francis wishes them peace and happiness in the Angelus prayer. On this festive occasion, the Pope does not forget those who have suffered due to the epidemic and wishes them to overcome the difficulties as soon as possible.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis led the believers gathered in St. Peter’s Square to recite the Angelus at the window of the study window of the Apostolic Building in the Vatican at noon on Sunday, January 22. people”, wishing them “peace and success”.

“However, at this time of jubilation, I cannot fail to express my spiritual solidarity with those who are in a time of trial due to the coronavirus pandemic, and hope that they will soon overcome the current difficulties,” the Pope said.

In addition, the Pope also “wishes that the kindness, affection, solidarity and harmony experienced in these days in traditionally reunited families will always permeate our family and social relations”, so that people “can live a peaceful and happy life. Life”.

The Pope concluded by wishing everyone “Happy New Year!”

