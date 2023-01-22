Home World Pope Francis wishes peace and happiness to all celebrating Lunar New Year – Vatican News Vatican
World

Pope Francis wishes peace and happiness to all celebrating Lunar New Year – Vatican News Vatican

by admin

On the day when many people reunite to celebrate the Lunar New Year, Pope Francis wishes them peace and happiness in the Angelus prayer. On this festive occasion, the Pope does not forget those who have suffered due to the epidemic and wishes them to overcome the difficulties as soon as possible.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis led the believers gathered in St. Peter’s Square to recite the Angelus at the window of the study window of the Apostolic Building in the Vatican at noon on Sunday, January 22. people”, wishing them “peace and success”.

“However, at this time of jubilation, I cannot fail to express my spiritual solidarity with those who are in a time of trial due to the coronavirus pandemic, and hope that they will soon overcome the current difficulties,” the Pope said.

In addition, the Pope also “wishes that the kindness, affection, solidarity and harmony experienced in these days in traditionally reunited families will always permeate our family and social relations”, so that people “can live a peaceful and happy life. Life”.

The Pope concluded by wishing everyone “Happy New Year!”

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  Iraq, a Kurdish-Iranian refugee immolates himself in fire like Bouazizi

You may also like

Israel, Netanyahu yields to the High Court: Minister...

Brazil and Argentina towards the creation of a...

Somalia, Mogadishu: shots and wounded in the attack...

South Sudan, Monsignor Carlassare on the Pope’s visit:...

ýts Ȳȡǳʩ–

Harry: “When my father Carlo told me that...

Peru, battle at San Marcos: the police raid...

Tajani in Egypt: “Reassured by al Sisi on...

24 hours of the city | The first...

USA 2024, Republican Nikki Haley thinks of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy