In an audience with representatives of the World Jewish Congress, the Pope stressed that every war, “however and wherever it is, is always a defeat for all mankind”. “I think of the war in Ukraine, which threatens Jews and Christians in the same way, depriving them of their loved ones, their homes, their property, and their lives,” the pope explained.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received representatives of the World Jewish Congress in the Vatican on November 22. He pointed out that Judaizers and Catholics have “a common spiritual treasure of great value”, professing “faith in the Creator of heaven and earth” and believing that “the Almighty is not far from his creatures, but to his Creation reveals itself”.

The Pope looks to the wounds of our common home. “Common and concrete initiatives to advance justice require courage, cooperation and creativity,” he said. “Political, cultural and social initiatives for the betterment of the world will not have the desired results if we do not pray and open fraternally to the rest of creation in the name of the one and only Creator. The Creator loves life and blesses peacemaking By”.

“Brothers and sisters, today peace is threatened in many parts of the world. We all recognize that war, every war, however and wherever it is, is always a defeat for all mankind! I Think of the war in Ukraine, a war of blasphemy, which threatens Jews and Christians alike, depriving them of their loved ones, of their homes, of their possessions, of their lives! Only with a serious heart The willingness to be close to one another, through brotherly dialogue, makes it possible to pave the way for peace. As Jews and Christians, we do our best to stop this war and pave the way for peace”.

Pope urges Jews and Catholics to walk side by side. The mission of the two faith groups is “to work to make the world a kinder place, to combat inequality, and to promote greater justice.”

“Yes, the path of harmonious coexistence begins with justice, together with truth, love and freedom, which are among the fundamental conditions for lasting peace in the world,” said the Pope. In conclusion, the Pope said, may the Lord “accompany you on your journey and lead us together on the path of peace”.

