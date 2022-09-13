Home World Pope Luciani – From slingshot shooter to Peter’s throne (3) – Vatican News
World

Pope Luciani – From slingshot shooter to Peter’s throne (3) – Vatican News

by admin
Pope Luciani – From slingshot shooter to Peter’s throne (3) – Vatican News

The beatification of John Paul I is an invitation to us to rediscover the virtues of humility and to bring the three qualities of faith, hope and love into concrete expression in our lives.

(Vatican News Network) In 1994, while I was living in Rome, I had written a lot about Pope Luciani, based on some of the documents I had read about him, which testified to his public stance on birth control. The issue was discussed two years before Paul VI issued the encyclical “Life of Mankind”.

One day I was called from the Venice area by a man named Alfonso Scattolin, the producer of a local radio show for the blind, who had great respect for Pope Luciani. He told me to find a taped speech of Luciani’s speech at a conference in the spring of 1968, when he was still Bishop of Veneto. I was thrilled to hear the Pope himself. That speech was about the use of contraceptives.

Episode 3: Luciani accepts bishop appointment

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  U.S. bishop once again calls for legislation to protect lives-Vatican News

You may also like

76th UN General Assembly closes

Canada, children will go blind: parents take them...

Kazakhstan: Striking a geopolitical balance at a multi-ethnic...

UK, protests over the arrests of anti-monarchists: “Damage...

Drawing a blueprint for the development of the...

Pope Francis flying to Kazakhstan: “I’m always ready...

Pope entrusts visit to Kazakhstan to Our Lady...

In a Sydney vault a secret handwritten letter...

King Charles in Belfast is the first time...

Artemis 1 launch date changed, September 27 or...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy