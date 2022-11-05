The Pope met with Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and Grand Imam Taib of Azhar respectively at his residence in Bahrain.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis, who is visiting Bahrain, attended the closing ceremony of the Bahrain Dialogue Forum held in Awali on the morning of November 4, with Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and Grand Imam Tai of Azhar. Bu and religious leaders from around the world were also present at the ceremony. Pope Francis called Bartholomew and Taib “beloved brothers”.

In the afternoon, the Pope met privately with Grand Imam Taib and Patriarch Bartholomew before holding a meeting with members of the Muslim Council of Elders. The two meetings took place at the place where the Pope stayed during his visit to Bahrain. The Holy See Press Office noted that the Pope met with Patriarch Bartholomew just before 3:30 in an “atmosphere of fraternity and cordiality”.

Later, the Pope met with the Grand Imam Taib. The two had already met when the Pope visited Kazakhstan in September. During the meeting on the afternoon of the 4th, the Pope appreciated the speech made by the Grand Imam at the closing ceremony of the Peace Forum. The Great Imam’s speech underscored the need for serious “dialogue” within Islam to promote reconciliation and unity.

During the meeting, the Pope and the Grand Imam exchanged gifts. The Pope gave the Grand Imam an olive tree that symbolizes peace and fraternity. Afterwards, the two of them went to the Sakir Palace Mosque together to meet with members of the Muslim Council of Elders, which is chaired by Grand Imam Taib.

