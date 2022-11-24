Home World Pope: Prayers for Ukrainian people and Indonesian earthquake victims – Vatican News Vatican
Pope Francis greets footballers and fans during a public audience as the 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar. He also prayed for the people of Ukraine and the victims of the recent Indonesian earthquake.

(Vatican News Network)The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar, and Pope Francis greeted players, fans and spectators who attended and watched the event during his public audience on Wednesday, November 23. He said the World Cup was an occasion for “encounter and harmony among nations” and to promote “fraternity and peace among peoples”.

The Pope specifically referred to the famine caused by Stalin’s regime in 1932-1933. This year, Hunger Remembrance Day falls on Saturday, November 26. To this end, the Pope called on the faithful present to pray for the victims of this genocide, but also for “the many Ukrainians, children, women and the elderly and young children who are martyred today by the invasion”.

In addition, the Pope expressed his concern for the people of Indonesia and prayed for the victims of the earthquake. On November 21, an earthquake struck the country’s Java island, killing more than 250 people.

The Pope mentioned Father Giuseppe Ambrosoli, who was beatified in Uganda on Sunday, November 20. The new Blessed was a Kimberney missionary and a doctor who died in Uganda in 1987. “May the extraordinary testimony of Father Ambrosoli help each of us to become worthy members of the Church going out,” said the Pope.

