Pope thanks Ukrainian and Russian youth for living as brothers – Vatican News

At the end of the public audience on May 31, the Pope thanked the Ukrainian and Russian youth who came to St. Peter’s Square together with the Association of the City of Peace in Rondine, Italy. “You have decided not to be hostile to each other, but to live together as brothers. Your example can inspire a will for peace in the hearts of those with political responsibility,” he said.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis said after his catechism at the public audience on May 31 that he was thinking of “beloved”, “suffering Ukraine”, where there has been much suffering. The pope urged the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square to “pray more fervently” for Ukraine, which has been under attack for more than a year. Among the faithful gathered in the square were also youths from the Association of the City of Peace in Rondine, Tuscany, Italy. Over the years, the Society has hosted thousands of young men and women of various cultures, nationalities and religions, who have learned the culture of dialogue and practiced it.

Members of the Rondine City of Peace community, accompanied by Bishop Andrea Migliavacca, came to St. Peter’s Square, which also included Russian and Ukrainian youth. The pope watched them and “thanked” them, saying: “They came from Ukraine and Russia, and other war-torn countries. They decided not to hate each other, but to live together as brothers.”

“Your example can inspire a will for peace in the hearts of all, especially those with political responsibility”. “This should prompt us to pray more fervently for a tormented Ukraine, to care for a beloved, tormented Ukraine, where many suffer,” the pope added.

At the end of the public audience, the Pope once again prayed for Ukraine, entrusting the country’s people to the intercession of the Virgin Mary. The Pope greeted the young, the sick, the elderly and the newlyweds as usual. He said: “Today is the last day of May. The church commemorates the visit of Our Lady to her cousin Elizabeth. The Virgin Mary was called blessed by Saint Elizabeth because she believed in the word of the Lord. (See: Lu. 145) Look to the Blessed Virgin Mary and ask her to intercede the grace of a faith that grows more courageous.” “Let us entrust to Our Lady the Ukraine, tormented by the war, the most beloved and tormented. Intercession”.

