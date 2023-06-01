Home » Unique archeological find in Thorikos
Unique archeological find in Thorikos

The ancient settlement is located in the area of ​​ancient silver mining, 60 kilometers south of Athens. Here one can see Mycenaean domed tombs and a classical settlement with dwellings, factories, sanctuaries, the theater and burial grounds. What is striking is the unprotected location only 20 meters above the sea coast – so there was apparently no danger from the sea at the time. Only in the course of the 8th century B.C. BC, settlement activity shifted to the more than 100 meter high, safe hilltop plateau. After geophysical investigations of the southeastern slope, the scientists found a tomb from the 5th century BC. Chr.

In 2019, an exposed corner of the wall initially indicated a classic tomb building. »But it turned out that there was no burial there before, but a building from the 10th to 9th centuries BC. Chr.«, says Prof. Dr. Johannes Bergemann, Director of the Archaeological Institute at the University of Göttingen. Over the past year, the scientists continued to research the extent of the building and identified five to six rooms. In the largest room there were still numerous pebbles in association, which indicate a paved courtyard. An analysis of inorganic and organic features of the rock confirmed a use from about 950 to 825 BC. Chr.

»Existing grinding stones for grain indicate a function as a residential building. The differentiated structure of the residential building speaks either for a complex society or for an already developed social hierarchy«, says Bergemann. “Scientific analyzes will show whether there was animal breeding here and whether the silver ore typical of the area was mined at this time.”

With the funding received, this unique find is now to be completely excavated, archaeologically and scientifically examined and analyzed. The excavations will continue in cooperation with the University of Ghent (Belgium) in July/August 2023 and 2024.

