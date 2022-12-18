The 36th Christmas Concert will be televised on New Year’s Day. Pope Francis received the artists who participated in the event before Christmas: Your talent is both a gift and a responsibility.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received the artists of the 36th Christmas Concert on December 17, including internationally renowned singers of different music types such as pop, rock and vocal. This year’s concert will be televised on New Year’s Day, with the theme of peace. For this reason, the Pope especially urged everyone to become “artisans of peace”, and pointed out that “peace is the summary of all the good things we can expect”, and it is worth our efforts for this. The sponsors of the event are the Fondazione Pontificia Gravissimum Educationis and the Congregation for Culture and Education of the Holy See.

“Peace, as we all know, is built day by day, the aspiration that accompanies and animates our daily lives. But unfortunately, at this historic moment, peace is also a state of emergency, just as with this As the slogan of the Solidarity Project promoted together with the 2010 concert puts it. In Ukraine, Salesians on the “Bosco Mission” are with the people, working to receive refugees and distribute food and medicine. With this initiative, We want to support them too; and we are all called to be artisans of peace, called to pray and fight for peace, no matter what our status is.”

“The message that the Word of God conveys to us every year in Advent is not a message of resignation or sorrow, but a message of hope and joy, a message that needs to be internalized and spread.” In disseminating this, the Church Zong said music and singing also played an important role.

“Through your songs, you contribute to spreading this message of love and life, touching the hearts of many and spreading fraternity farther and farther. This is the power of God at work in human history, even in times of grief and desolation. The situation is no exception: God has mercifully called each of us to use our talents and limitations, and he desires to save the world today.”

The pope called on those present to be aware every day that their talents “are both a gift and a responsibility” and that they should embrace “grateful and self-awareness” for this. The pope concluded: “Music contributes to relaxation, dialogue, encounters and friendship. In this sense, it is a path that opens to peace.”

