(Vatican News Network)On the morning of December 10, Pope Francis received the teachers and students of the seminary in Barcelona, ​​Spain in the Vatican. In particular, he urged these future priests to always keep in mind the mission of being a priest of Christ, which is to joyfully accept the call of God, to follow Jesus and fully merge with Jesus on the cross. Accepting these is the only way to the glory of God.

The Pope first reminded that in the process of cultivating students, we should pay special attention to two temptations: the first is to always “focus on those bad things, and the negative experiences linger”; the second is to try to “present Create a romantic and unreal world“.

Facing the seminarians present, the Pope said: “Remember, when you become priests, your first duty will be to live a life of prayer born of gratitude, thanks to God for showing you when He calls you to His service. love for you. This is the first joyful mystery from which all things spring.” The priest “does not control the soul through money” and his wealth “is nothing but the holiness of the name of Jesus” . This means “let Christ be present in the Eucharist, in the sacraments and in the Word, so that Christ may enter the heart”.

The Pope went on to remind us that the Lord asks us to make “spiritual sacrifices”, to renounce our own will, as he did in Gethsemane’s prayer. “Looking at the cross, we look up to the sky and see where we are going. Do you find it difficult? It is not difficult, just a few simple things: a hard bed, a small room, a poor table, night To be by the bedside of the dying, to wake up early and open the church doors before the coffee shop for breakfast, to wait for the people to arrive, to be alone with Jesus, to walk with the sinner and the wounded on the journey of life.”

Afterwards, the Pope encouraged: “Never cease to appreciate and remember this love of God, which flows into your hearts, into your priesthood, and into your future life. Never extinguish that love.” A fire that will make you fearless preachers of the Gospel, dispensers of divine treasure. Become one with Jesus, like Mary, with Him in the sacrifice of the Eucharist and in His victory Consecrate yourself in the glory.”

Finally, the Pope urged the seminarians to take up the rosary and pray to Mary, Mother of Mercy, to help them “discover the mystery of the priesthood” and contemplate the mystery of the Son of God. May the seminarians taste “the joy of following, of being in complete communion with Jesus on the cross, and accepting that these are the only paths to glory”.

