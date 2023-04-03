Home World Pope: We need exceptional politicians – Vatican News
On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his inauguration, Pope Francis was interviewed by the Argentine TV network Channel 5 News, where he talked about many issues. The Pope stressed: we need exceptional statesmen.

(Vatican News Network)Politics, patriotism, war, and the vision of the Church: on the tenth anniversary of his inauguration, Pope Francis spoke to Gustavo Sylvestre, a reporter from Argentine TV network Channel 5 News. Pope Bergoglio from Argentina first talked about issues closely related to his homeland.

Pope Francis expressed his gratitude to the political leaders of his home country, Argentina, during his routine Wednesday public audience on March 15. On the occasion of the Pope’s inauguration anniversary, these political leaders with different positions jointly signed a greeting letter; the Pope urged them to always be united in discussing national affairs and promoting the progress of the motherland.

Next, the Pope spoke about infighting, that is, arguing about everything. “Our infighting is harmful. Infighting is more powerful than belonging and destroys patriotism,” the Pope said.

The Pope said that “politics is the art of presenting solutions and persuading others” and that we need “exceptional politicians”. However, politicians sometimes lose their spirit of service and have “divided families” many times, claiming to be “the savior of the motherland”. The Pope deplores this and clarifies that political or religious affiliation is not a daily change of clothes or shoes, but an “inner passion”. In this regard, the Pope invites all to reflect on their own political history, identity and sense of belonging.

Speaking of this, the Pope mentioned the phenomenon of the abuse of justice. “Legal wars are waged through the mass media, slandering others, insinuating that they are guilty of a crime,” the pope said. “This creates a huge investigation, and these investigations alone are enough to make a denunciation even if no crime is found.” Voice”. There are many cases where no proof of crime can be presented at all. For this, the Pope said: “We must say that there is irregularity in it”. “Politicians have a duty to unmask the injustice of the judicial system.”

Regarding the vision of the Church, the Pope talked about homosexuals and divorced and remarried people, and reiterated that the Church cannot distinguish between people, everyone is a child of the Church, and everyone must be accompanied on their own journey. Asked about the issue of celibacy for priests, the Pope explained again that this has nothing to do with doctrine, but a matter of discipline, so it does not matter whether it is changed or not. The Pope pointed out that the Eastern Catholic Church has long had “married” priests.

In addition, the Pope also talked about the work that the Church is advancing to combat violations. Pope Francis pointed out that this task was initiated as early as Benedict XVI’s pastoral ministry, and he continues to carry it out.

Finally, the Pope stressed the need to strive for peace, because war is a tragedy that destroys us all. The Pope pointed out that when an empire feels weak, it needs to make wars and sell weapons. If the manufacture of weapons could be stopped for a year, the famine in the world might be ended.

