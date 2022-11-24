Home World Pope’s teaching on ‘joy’ gathered in book – Vatican News Vatican
World

Pope’s teaching on ‘joy’ gathered in book – Vatican News Vatican

by admin

The book “Joy” published by Salesian Publishing House and Vatican Book Office Publishing House recently came out. This book collects Pope Francis’ teachings on “Joy” during his nearly 10 years of serving as the pastor of Peter.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis’ teachings on “joy” have been compiled into a book called “Joy”. The preface to this book is Mgr. Vigano, Deputy Director of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. In his preface he explains that “the joy of a believer is not naivety or inability to see historical issues”. The book is a collection of Pope Francis’ teachings on the subject of joy, taken from encyclicals, homily at Mass, speeches and messages given to different people on various occasions, with the aim of providing the reader with a guide and guide for the journey of life. encourage.

“It is not a book to be read from the first page to the last, but a book that can be read out of order,” explained Msgr. Vigano. In fact, these contents, especially in this time of uproar, scary news, and death, make us open our hearts, lift our eyes, and open our hearts to our experiences.

For ease of reading, this book on Joy is divided into three subject areas, or better said, “Three Ways to Joy,” outlined beginning with three verbs. These three verbs are “to be”, “to share” and “to witness”. The Pope encourages us to live out the spirit of joy in our personal human and spiritual life, bring it to the community, share it with those around us, live out the joy in the way of God, and thus bear witness to the value of the Gospel.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

