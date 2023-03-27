Home World Potorealistična grafika Electric Dreams Unreal Engine 5 2 | MobIT
World

Potorealistična grafika Electric Dreams Unreal Engine 5 2 | MobIT

by admin
Potorealistična grafika Electric Dreams Unreal Engine 5 2 | MobIT

Still haven’t seen the last word in computer graphics development? You don’t know what you’re missing.

Source: YouTube / Unreal Engine

Epic demonstrated the capabilities of its Unreal Engine technology at the State of Unreal event, highlighting the new features and optimizations brought by version 5.2. However, a lot of attention was attracted by the “Electric Dreams” demo, which amazed viewers with its graphics quality and engine capabilities.

The Electric Dream demo, which uses Lumen’s core features – dynamic global lighting and a reflection system – and Nanite technology, aimed to showcase tools for procedural content creation and vegetation rendering.

The demo shows a photorealistic Rivian R1T vehicle moving through a jungle made with Quixel Megascans technology. From the terrain to the vegetation, the footage looks stunningly true to real life, and best of all – it’s not pre-made animation, but real-time rendering.

The demo also shows progress in the physics engine, so tire deformations, shock absorber and fluid simulation looks better than ever.

One of the most important improvements she brought Unreal Engine 5.2 version is procedurally generated worlds. During the demonstration, the developers moved the cliffs live, and the engine itself automatically filled the empty space where they used to be. Physics is another aspect that was very impressive, with vines, rocks and water reacting appropriately. He deserves credit for this Chaos Physics engine, which surpasses the popular PhysX and Nvidia’s open-source physics engine, and will eventually replace them.

See also  Ethiopia, UN close: UN employees arrested

Watch the full State of the Unreal event here:


Electric Dreams
Source: Unreal Engine

You may also like

“You too last minute friend…”

Israel, protests also in Jerusalem: thousands in front...

Udinese – All about Bijol’s injury / Here’s...

«Putin buried the country and screwed the people»

Diatoula – Les Terres Douces: the agro-ecological farm...

Nunatak, review of his album Nunatak and La...

The death of an Albanian actor and his...

so the father defended his little son- Corriere...

Stabilization of precarious Covid? The administrators eligible for...

Demonstrations and strikes in Israel against justice reform

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy