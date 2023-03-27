Home World Preminuo Pavel Krotov | Sport
He was one of the best in the world, and he died in his sleep and no one could help him.

Talented Russian athlete and world champion in freestyle skiing Pavel Krotov (30) died in his sleep. The first information from Russia indicated that his death was a mystery and that the reason for his death was not known, but the coach Aleksander Pongilski revealed that the team received a notification from the doctor about the bleeding in the brain that killed the great champion during his sleep.

It is with great sadness that the FIS learned that the 2021 FIS freestyle skiing world champion Pavel Krotov (RUS) passed away last Saturday, as reported by the Russian Freestyle Federation “Many people remember Pavel as a kind, sympathetic and brave person. The Russian Freestyle Skiing Federation expresses its deep and sincere condolences to the family, relatives and colleagues of Pavel Krotov“, the announcement states.

The sportsman’s cause of death is stated to be bleeding in the brain, which occurred due to ruptured capillaries. He was a Russian skier member of the team that won the gold medal at the World Championship in Almaty in 2021, and also won a bronze medal in the individual discipline. In 46 World Cup races, Krotov won six podiums and two victories. He also participated in the Winter Olympics in Sochi and Pyeongchang. FIS wishes to express its deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Pavel.

