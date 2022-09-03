Home World Price cap, the US goes ahead: “Now Putin is in trouble, his income is hit”
World

Price cap, the US goes ahead: “Now Putin is in trouble, his income is hit”

by admin
Price cap, the US goes ahead: “Now Putin is in trouble, his income is hit”

New York – The more Moscow raises its voice and threatens, the more Washington becomes convinced that its strategy is working. This does not mean a drift towards irresponsible choices, on the contrary. If anything, the opposite is true, as demonstrated by the G7 agreement on the Russian oil price ceiling, wanted by the Americans in order to reduce Putin’s revenues without worsening the energy crisis.

See also  Accumulative confirmed cases in France reach 7.1 million, official calls for speeding up the third dose of vaccination

You may also like

IAEA Director General: Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s “Physical...

White House press secretary: Putting a price cap...

IAEA personnel stationed at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant,...

Affected by the subtropical high and the peripheral...

The International Atomic Energy Agency has completed the...

US, arms sales to Taiwan approved for 1.1...

Russia-Ukraine: news on the war of 3 September

Taiwan shot down a drone, the CCP downgraded...

The West’s roof on Russian oil and gas....

China International Fair for Trade in Services opens...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy