New York – The more Moscow raises its voice and threatens, the more Washington becomes convinced that its strategy is working. This does not mean a drift towards irresponsible choices, on the contrary. If anything, the opposite is true, as demonstrated by the G7 agreement on the Russian oil price ceiling, wanted by the Americans in order to reduce Putin’s revenues without worsening the energy crisis.
