From Monday, April 3, health examinations will be available for citizens and foreigners at the VMA.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

He is at the Military Medical Academy again provided treatment for citizens and foreigners who would pay for examinations in this health institution. The review price list has also been published, and the supplementary work will begin on Monday, April 3.

Additional work will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and citizens can schedule inspections at the following phone numbers: 011/3608-498, 011/3609-399, 011/2662-717.

The Military Medical Academy has also published a new price list, and the prices of examinations and analyzes have increased compared to the price list that was valid before the corona virus.

– Examination by a specialist doctor costs money 6,000 dinars.

– Examination of the Doctor of Science or Primarius 7,000 dinars.

– Review of professors 8,000 dinars.

– Assistant Professor review 7,400 dinars.

– Gynecological examination 5,000 dinars.

– Consular examination of four doctors 15,000 dinars.

– Home treatment 13,660. dinars.

– Consular examination of seven or more doctors 21,000 dinars.

– Day hospital of surgical clinics 4,900 dinars.

– Hospital day of intensive care in surgical departments 12,000 dinars.

– Colonoscopy with biopsy 22,560 dinars.

– Kuk artoplastika cementa Johnson and Johnson 100,450 dinars.

You can watch all the screenings you can do at the VMAs HERE.

(World)