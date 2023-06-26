Prigozhin made a setup and won Info

Vladimir Putin is considering introducing changes in the Ministry of Defense, some media speculate that the arrival of Yevgeny Prigozhin is also planned.

Izvor: Youtube/Guardian News/Printscreen

Russian media continue to speculate about the details of the agreement between Prigozhin and Putin, which was mediated by the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. However, the Institute for the Study of War puts two new names in the foreground for the first time – the chief of staff of the Russian president, Anton Vain, and the Russian ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov.

They allegedly played one of the key roles in Saturday’s events when the Wagner tanks stopped less than 300 kilometers from Moscow. According to Medusa and ISV, On Saturday around noon, Prigozhin tried to contact the administration of the Russian president, but Putin refused any contact with the renegade strongman. However, boss Wagner apparently panicked when he realized that he did not get the support he expected and very quickly started negotiations with Lukashenka, Vain and Grizzlov. Prigozhin was also horrified by the fact that his soldiers had killed pilots and aviators of the Russian military and feared that Putin would hold him responsible for the act.

The Meduza portal, citing some Russian sources, states that Putin is still considering changes in the Ministry of Defense. Some have gone so far as to suggest that it was part of the deal with Prigogine.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Army General Valery Gerasimov did not see or hear from each other until the moment when Prigozhin stepped into action, and now it is speculated that it is Alexei Dyumin, the current governor of the Russian Federation. Tula region, he could replace Shoigu. If this information is correct, it would be a huge victory for Prigozhin. Whatever the agreement was, Prigožin has been missing since Saturday evening.

Russian television RTVI states that Prigozhin’s press service announced that boss Wagner “sends greetings” and that he will answer all questions “when the level of communication is normal.”“. Also interesting is the publication of the Telegram channel, which is closely associated with Wagner, where a photo of Prigozhin holding his finger to his lips was published. The caption reads ‘plans love silence’. So that’s a phrase that Ukrainians often use for their counteroffensive. ISV states that the key question after ‘Hell Saturday’ is whether and to what extent the Wagnerites will continue to participate in the war in Ukraine.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

