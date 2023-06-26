Fire in apartment, woman dead, son injured(2) – Medicine

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 26 – The calls for help reached the single emergency number Nue112 of the Fvg at dawn which transferred them to the second level operations room of Sores.



The fire – which broke out for reasons not yet identified – developed on the fifth floor of an 11-storey building in via Di Vittorio.



The victim’s son is 33 years old and was rescued by the firefighters, then taken to the emergency room at the Cattinara hospital. His condition is not serious. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

