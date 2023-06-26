Home » Fire in apartment, woman dead, son injured(2) – Medicine
Health

Fire in apartment, woman dead, son injured(2) – Medicine

by admin

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 26 – The calls for help reached the single emergency number Nue112 of the Fvg at dawn which transferred them to the second level operations room of Sores.

The fire – which broke out for reasons not yet identified – developed on the fifth floor of an 11-storey building in via Di Vittorio.

The victim’s son is 33 years old and was rescued by the firefighters, then taken to the emergency room at the Cattinara hospital. His condition is not serious. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

See also  little home assistance and many expenses- breaking latest news

You may also like

Insulin once a week, performed for diabetic patients

get rid of the weight that torments you...

Hiv, identified a compound that can activate and...

Can the contraceptive pill increase the risk of...

Rome, Spinazzola is also thinking about the Saudis

Always young skin with collagen: increase it naturally...

This is why chronic stress drives the brain...

Heart tumors, ultra-rare and very difficult to cure:...

Battery killer places: if you are here it...

CdS – A superstar signing: Osimhen’s position after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy