PROMETEON New sports partnership for the tire manufacturer: becomes a sponsor of the Illumia Padel Cup – Companies

The Prometeon brand, a tire manufacturer completely focused on the industrial sectors, has a long history of sporting partnerships.

Already main sponsor of Parma Calcio, official sponsor of the Superbike World Championship, sponsor of the 2021 SBK world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu and co-title sponsor of the Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Official Team, as well as partner of the padel champion Javier Garrido, Prometeon Tire Group, today it becomes a sponsor of the Illumia Padel Cup.

With over a million players in Italy, padel is the sport of the moment. Prometeon is already alongside Javier Garrido, number 17 on the World Padel Tour, but now it is multiplying his commitment.

Sabina Oriani, Chief Marketing Officer of Prometeon Tire Group. “We are happy to be a partner of the Illumia Padel Cup, because it combines two of the sports in which we are already present: padel and football. Our name on the shirts of the many football stars who will compete on the padel fields will be an opportunity to introduce Prometeon to fans of this incredibly successful sport”.

Francesco Totti, Christian Vieri, Luca Toni, Roberto Mancini, Paolo Di Canio, Marco Materazzi, and then Vincent Candela, Alessandro Budel, Luigi Di Biagio, Stefano Bettarin. These are just some of the 32 icons of the Serie A football championship who will battle it out in the second edition of the Illumia Padel Cup.

The tournament will be held on 24 and 25 June at the Country Club of Castenaso, Bologna. A project born from the enthusiasm of former midfielder Tomas Locatelli and the sporting passion shared with Marco Bernardi, president of Illumia, Mario Trebbi, founding member of the Country Club and Andrea Lanzoni, CEO of 2comeventi.

To participate there is only one rule: to have collected at least one appearance in the top flight of one of the national championships for clubs in Italy, Spain, England, Germany, France. This year there will also be wives and girlfriends of football players (including former volleyball player Francesca Piccinini and Michela Persico) who will challenge well-known sports journalists. Part of the proceeds will be transformed into concrete aid to La Mongolfiera Onlus, which works in favor of families with children with disabilities.

