«Proven to the world that we are a strong democracy»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) “Thanks to all of Spain because we have shown that we are a strong and clean democracy, a great democracy”, “we have obtained more votes and more seats than four years ago”. Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez said so speaking outside the PSOE headquarters on Calle Ferraz in Madrid to the cheering crowd. Sanchez then thanked “all the millions of voters who voted for the PSOE”. “The involutionist bloc has failed. Those who advocated machismo, the regression of rights and freedoms have failed, the bloc formed by the Popular Party and Vox have been defeated. There are many of us who want Spain to continue advancing,” concluded Sanchez. (LaPresse/Ap)

July 24, 2023 – Updated July 24, 2023, 09:13 am

