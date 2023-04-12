“Until now, there have been attempts to pressure to withdraw the law, but without a concrete reason or basis,” says Republika Srpska Justice Minister Miloš Bukejlović.

He said that the two-month public debate on The draft law on amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska, by which it is prescribed introducing a criminal offense against honor and reputation, to be held throughout Srpska and that it will be an opportunity for all those interested to make constructive suggestions.

“Until now, there have been attempts to pressure to withdraw the law, but without a concrete reason and basis, and even less that we received a constructive suggestion as to which provisions we should change, except for those concerning the amount of the fine.”Bukejlović pointed out.

He said that individuals and some media tried to trivialize the adoption of this lawpointing out that this is a matter that should be approached seriously because it is about the introduction of new criminal offenses such as the unauthorized publication of other people’s recordings, videos and portraits.

“It is important to note that the proceedings for these criminal offenses are conducted at the request of the injured party. You will not have a situation where this is done ex officio, but the person who considers himself injured submits the report, the Prosecutor’s Office considers it, and it is up to the Court whether to confirm the indictment.” , he explained Bukejlović for ATVs.

People’s deputies will also consider the Law on the Special Register and Publicity of the Work of Non-Profit Organizations, and Bukejlović points out that it is about monitoring financial flows in these organizations, which has not been possible until now.

“The intention that is planned to be achieved is the supervision of the financial flows of these organizations. We have a situation where we did not have supervision over the funds coming from abroad and the manner of spending. This law imposes an obligation on these organizations to submit half-yearly and annual reports. There is no ban on receiving funds . This law helps in more transparent work of them and towards their donors”Bukejlović pointed out.

He emphasized that the term “agent of foreign influence” is misinterpreted in this legal solution.

“There is no repressive measure and there is no intention to control the amount of moneybut to prevent negative phenomena that could lead to the financing of terrorism, money laundering and directing money to wrong purposes”Bukejlović pointed out.

He added that BiH had a problem, that is, that it was on the list of high-risk countries when it comes to financing of terrorismand emphasized that it is necessary to legalize money flows.

Bukejlović said that the new Family Law puts the interests of the child firstwhich his predecessor in the ministry, Anton Kasipović, insisted on, which recognized the need for reform in this area.

“New institutes have been introduced when we talk about children and their protection.The relationship between the child and the parent with whom he does not live after the divorce is regulated. A type of register will be created in which persons will be registered as adoptive parents, which will facilitate the process,” Bukejlović pointed out.

When it comes to the register of pedophiles, Bukejlović pointed out that a complete version of the law has been passed that refers to the register of persons convicted of criminal acts of sexual abuse and child exploitation.

“In the register, we enter persons who have been legally convicted under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska, BiH and others, but also under laws that have ceased to be valid. The law in this sense has a type of retroactive application,” said Bukejlović.

He stated that it is not possible to publish the register publicly due to data protection and possible identity replacement, but also added that institutions and organizations will have access when it comes to hiring such persons and their attendance at events.

When it comes to the occupancy of prison units, the minister said that a high standard of residence has been introduced and that penitentiaries “under the scrutiny” of international organizations.

