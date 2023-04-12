Worries about inflation are increasingly driving the young Generation Z to buy used goods. DisobeyArt / Shutterstock

According to a report by ThredUp, around a third of Gen Z in the US chooses secondhand to afford higher quality brands. Persistently high inflation and fears of an economic downturn are the main reasons behind these shifts in preferences. Popular resale brands include Lululemon, Coach and Kate Spade.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



One Record number of Gen Z in the US are living at home, fueling a luxury boom. About 30 percent of Generation Z – those born between 1997 and 2012 – buy luxury second-hand items. They do this to be able to afford higher quality brands. That’s according to a survey by ThredUp, an online platform for thrift stores and resales. ThredUp used data obtained from a GlobalData poll at 3012 American adults originate in December.

read too Falling energy prices push inflation in the US down to 5.0 percent – but the core rate rises again to 5.5 percent

And it’s not just Gen Z: Americans bought about 1.4 billion pieces of second-hand clothing last year. Normally would have bought new. That’s a 40 percent increase from 2021, according to the report.

Inflation and fears of a prolonged economic crisis are affecting buyers

The most popular resale brands include: das iconic athleisure company LululemonAmerican luxury fashion house Coach and fashion brand Kate Spade New York.

Two out of five items of clothing in Gen Z closets previously belonged to someone else, according to the report.

read too How a former art teacher earns her money painting murals in strangers’ houses in one of the most expensive cities in the world

Additionally, 64 percent of Gen Z surveyed members search for a second-hand item before buying it new. That’s a four percentage point increase from 2021, according to the ThredUp report.

Persistently high inflation and fears of an economic slowdown are the main reasons for these shifts in preferences, the report says. On March 22, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive year to fight inflation.

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings